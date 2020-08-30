Advertisement

Flags honoring Odessa mass shooting victims stolen from Memorial Garden

The flags were placed in the park on Friday afternoon for the one-year anniversary of the shooting.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Chamber of Commerce says three flags in Memorial Garden honoring the victims of the 2019 Odessa mass shooting were stolen Saturday night.

The flags, which are yellow and say “Odessa Strong”, were placed in the park by the OCC on Friday afternoon to mark the anniversary of the shooting.

Seven people died and 25 were injured, including three police officers, on August 31, 2019, when a gunman shot multiple people from a vehicle. One of the wounded was a 17-month-old child.

