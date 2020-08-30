Driver killed in single-car crash in Presidio County

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - A driver was killed Friday night in a single-car crash in Presidio County.

At approximately 8:55 p.m. on Friday night, Presidio County Deputies arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle accident involving a 54-year-old male driver.

The fatality occurred when the vehicle collided with a guard rail while traveling south on Hwy 67 near “Elephant Rock”.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

The name of the driver has not been released.

