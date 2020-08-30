Academy Sports and Outdoors grants to Midland ISD PE programs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Academy Sports and Outdoors is helping reshape local P.E. programs.

Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with Midland ISD to vamp up Midland schools P.E. programs for students to have new equipment for the new school year.

The athletic store granted five thousand dollars to local P.E. programs including an additional $25 hundred for schools to spend on supplies and sports equipment they need.

Store director, Jeremy Goldman, said the store wanted to play a part￼ in the community to help Midland ISD, which will directly impact children who need school supplies and gear the most.

“Today they got soccer goals, basketballs, they got a lot of cones, some outdoor games. Basically, anything they can add to the P.E.program to just bring some fun to the kids.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors will continue to give its customers’ gift cards and free gear through the weekend.

Customers who want to take advantage of the giveaways but want to keep a safe social distance can use their curbside option.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.