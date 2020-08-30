Advertisement

$2500 bill for Black Lives Matter protest sent to 18-year-old in NJ rescinded after outcry

Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (WABC) - After outcry over the decision, a New Jersey mayor has rescinded a $2,500 police overtime bill sent to the 18-year-old organizer of a small, peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.

Emily Gil, 18, organized a Black Lives Matter demonstration in July of about 30 people next to police headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. It led to a police overtime bill of nearly $2,500.

Gil, an activist in her town supporting affordable housing, says she was stunned when she received a letter from Mayor Mario Kranjac, a Republican, informing her of the bill.

“I felt a little disrespected because the tone of the letter was kind of condescending,” she said.

When Gil alerted officials about her protest, she claims Kranjac insisted the police were needed, even though the event did not include a march. She says any police presence at the protest was barely visible.

“He said, ‘So, now that you’ve alerted me that this is going on, I’m going to have to send the police to you.’ So, it wasn’t something that I specifically requested but something that he imposed upon me,” she said.

Kranjac’s letter cited the presence of local and county authorities to protect protesters and citizens. He said the bill was routine policy and saw nothing wrong with his actions.

“We incurred expenses, which we often do when there’s outside events coming through town, and I sent her a bill for the police overtime,” Kranjac said.

However, many questioned the decision to send a bill to an 18-year-old, and several borough council members were appalled. Ultimately, Kranjac rescinded the fee.

“I think it’s abhorrent. For this young lady to receive a bill is traumatic,” one resident said.

Gil also says Kranjac suggested in his letter that she donate time to help a local food bank, which made her feel uncomfortable.

“Well, he’s focused on charity when there’s a larger systemic issue at play of blocking affordable housing, so, I thought that was really strange,” Gil said.

Before the matter can be laid to rest, the borough council must agree on whether to approve the mayor’s decision to rescind the fee.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Cameron Parish, residents dug through what was left of their belongings, covered now-stripped roofs with tarps, and took stock of the damage.

National

1 person fatally shot as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

National

2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since June 1, a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty in the city, authorities say.

National

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

National

Pregnant teacher on bedrest instructs students from Calif. hospital room

Updated: 5 hours ago
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.

Latest News

National

Dedicated teacher holds online classes from Calif. hospital room during pregnancy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.

National

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Army training exercise off San Diego coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
This is the second fatal accident involving the military near San Clemente Island recently after nine soldiers were killed last month during training exercises.

National

1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown.

National

Young woman, 18, from NJ charged $2500 in police overtime for Black Lives Matter protest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
After outcry over the charge, the mayor rescinded the bill.

National Politics

Trump plans to visit Kenosha, potentially stoking tensions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president has been running his reelection campaign on a law-and-order mantle, denouncing protesters as “thugs" while voicing his support for police.