Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys slain in Florida

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man is behind bars in connection with the death of two boys slain inside their home, WCJB reported.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, they arrested Mark Wilson Jr. on Thursday night for the killing of 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year old Tayten Baker.

During a Friday morning press conference, the sheriff told reporters that Wilson was a long time family friend and the aunt’s boyfriend.

Mark Wilson will have his first appearance on Saturday.
DeLoach says Wilson used a hammer and a knife as his murder weapons, however, the sheriff has yet to announce a motive. The boys’ mother and younger sibling were both at home but were unharmed. The father was not at home at the time.

“It’s such tragedy when anyone’s loses their life, especially when two bright men like Robert and Tayten were and it’s just absolutely horrifying to me,” the sheriff said during his presser, “as a parent, that these two young men lost their life prematurely and their parents are having to endure this.”

Wilson and his girlfriend, the boy’s aunt, were living on the Baker’s family property in a shed. Officials say the family moved from Polk County to Putnam County just 16 days ago. Wilson has an extensive criminal history of drugs and property crime but no prior violence.

“This case is an example of how two horrific murders can be solved in a matter of 48 hours by working together,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said.

“This arrest is only the first step in bringing Robert and Tayten justice,” DeLoach said after calling Wilson a ‘sick monster’ on Facebook. “My sincere hope is that the death penalty is pursued in these senseless murders.”

Wilson is facing two counts of first degree, premeditated murder.

Wilson will make his first appearance on Saturday morning via Zoom. He is being held without bond.

Deputies are still investigating whether anyone else was involved in the murders.

Mark Wilson, the sick monster responsible for Tayten and Robert’s brutal murder was arrested last night. Very quickly...

Posted by Gator DeLoach on Friday, August 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

