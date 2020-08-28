Advertisement

Sister of mass shooting victim speaks out after filing lawsuit against gun seller

By Scott Pickey
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While Monday marks the first anniversary of the Labor Day weekend mass shooting – two of the families who lost loved ones filed a lawsuit against the man who sold the gun to the shooter and the company that makes the gun.

The families of Joseph Griffith and Leila Hernandez joined together to file the suit.

They say Marcus Anthony Braziel – who sold guns from his home in Lubbock – should have known better than to sell the gun to the shooter and should now be held accountable.

“We refuse to sit back while unlicensed assemblers of guns and gun sellers sell guns to people like Seth Ator. Who comes to them with teardrop tattoos, disheveled, a long history of criminal behavior and mental illness who fail a background check in 2014 when he tried to purchase from a licensed seller. Seth Ator killed seven people, including my little brother and this beautiful 15-year-old girl, and Marcus Braziel put the gun in his hand,” said Carla Byrne, Griffith’s sister.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms raided Braziel’s house shortly after the shooting.

It’s reported they took all of his firearms; however, no charges have been filed against him.

