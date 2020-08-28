Presidio deputies find 51 people in RV

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Deputies in Presidio County made a startling discovery on Friday.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a truck towing an RV along Highway 67 at 11 a.m.

When deputies searched the RV, they found a total of 51 undocumented immigrants inside.

They are believed to be from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico.

The U.S. Border Patrol is now processing the case.

