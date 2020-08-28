Mexican army finds unfinished tunnel under Rio Grande river

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers patrolling along the Rio Grande river have found an unfinished tunnel that was apparently dug beneath the river bed in a bid to reach U.S. territory.

Predictably, the tunnel flooded and was found partly full of water.

The army said Thursday that a small pump was found at the mouth of the structure and was apparently used to clear water from it.

Photos distributed by the army showed the builders had tried to shore up the walls of the shaft with timbers that appeared to be buckling.

The army said the tunnel was found earlier this week in the city of Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

