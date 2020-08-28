Honoring teachers “One teacher at a time.”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -CBS7 is teaming up with WestStar AutoPlex of Monahans to help and to honor hard working teachers.

Dorina Heflin, a Fort Stockton Middle School teacher, was presented with a 500-dollar check Thursday morning.

Heflin is the first recipient of our “One Teacher at a Time” program.

Heflin was nominated by several current and former students.

She told CBS7: “My students have taught me far more than I could ever have taught them. They’ve taught me how to be a better person and a better teacher. I’ll always forever be grateful for them. I do what I do for the kids. I love these kids is why I stay.”

The students who nominated Heflin detailed the lasting impact she had on them and how she loves and cares for every student who walks through her door.

Every month, we’ll award one teacher $500 dollars for their classroom.

We just need your nominations.

Nominate your favorite teacher by emailing their name and their school to “davidh@weststarautoplex.com.”

