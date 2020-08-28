Gov. Abbott asks that Texas flags be lowered to half-staff on August 31 in memory of mass shooting victims

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott is directing that all Texas flags in the City of Odessa be lowered to half-staff on Monday, August 31, in memory of those lost in last year’s mass shooting.

“It has been one year since the Odessa community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence. Our hearts continue to go out to the victims of this horrific shooting, to their families, and to the entire community for this devastating loss. As such, it is fitting that flags be lowered to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives,” said Governor Abbott in a letter to Odessa Mayor David Turner.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to take part in this sign of honor and respect.

“The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the survivors and to the families of the victims as we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Leilah Hernandez, 15, Joe Griffith, 40, Mary Granados, 29, Edwin Peregrino, 25, Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Kameron Brown, 30, and Raul Garcia, 35, were all lost on August 31.

Twenty-five people were injured, including three law enforcement officers and a 17-month-old girl.

CBS7 will be sharing stories on the anniversary of the shooting on Monday, August 31.

