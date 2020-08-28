Advertisement

6 Tips to get the Best College Experience in 2020

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMUNITY | STUDENT SUCCESS

Aug 10, 2020

By Alexa Dunson, Communications Manager

UT Permian Basin offers a variety of transfer-friendly class options

Going to college automatically brings new challenges and experiences. But if you’re starting college in fall 2020, you’re in a situation no one could have predicted. Changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have made students understandably anxious about college options this year. At least for fall, many schools have moved all classes online.

But how do you know if you’re getting your money’s worth? And how do you get the academic and social support you’ll need? Concerned students and parents ask our UT Permian Basin admissions team questions like these daily. So, we put together our top six tips to help students and parents balance safety with smart financial decision-making when it comes to attending college in 2020.

1. Consider staying closer to home

If you’re wondering about staying closer to home for a year or two until things get back to normal, UT Permian Basin offers a variety of transfer-friendly general education class options so you don’t have to make a long-term decision right away. We have several academic options to meet your needs including face-to-face, hybrid, and 100% online courses. You can find more information about our academic plans here.

2. Seek meaningful student support

As you research high-quality academic programs, ask about learning support. UT Permian Basin offers a variety of support options for our students whether they’re attending on-campus or online. Students can receive help in person or virtually at the student success center, through their professors, or advisors. Respected online programs extend services to help students get the most out of online learning. All UTPB students can access the same academic resources including:

  • Library services
  • Tutoring
  • IT support
  • Student advising teams

3. Choose experts at online learning

Holding classes online, whether it’s 100% or hybrid, was an easy switch for UT Permian Basin. We already had a strong online presence. However, many colleges and universities across the country are struggling with the transition. Students shouldn’t have to pay to become test cases for a new online learning implementation.

Choose a school that has already invested time in choosing dynamic online professors and developing a learning platform that works. Schools that were already prepared will be better equipped to adapt to your online learning needs this fall. Look for a college that takes online programs as seriously as on-campus programs. You can find a sample of the support we offer for online classes here.

4. Ask about financial aid options

The COVID-19 situation underscores how crucial it is to make the right college decision. You’ll want to choose not just based on the program you want to complete, but also the student aid available and how affordable your degree will be by the time you graduate. With so much uncertainty, generous financial aid programs and lower tuition costs can help set you on a firmer financial ground upon graduation.

UTPB students can be eligible for all types of financial aid, including grants, scholarships, work-study, and loans. Fill out your FAFSA to ensure you get every dollar to which you’re entitled to confidently reach your future.

UTPB undergraduate tuition costs for both online and on-campus classes are some of the lowest in the state. Texas and New Mexico residents pay just over $200 per semester credit hour.

We also award generous financial aid packages, providing $15 million to students from all walks of life every year, as well as the Falcon Promise program, which can cover 100% of tuition and fees for Pell Grant-eligible Texas residents.

5. Look for engaging instructors

Among the biggest supporters in your academic journey will be your instructors. It takes a certain personality to engage and interact with students, both in class and in a virtual setting. If you’re looking at 100% online or hybrid course options, consider asking key questions before you decide.

At UTPB, our instructors are knowledgeable – all tenured and tenure-track faculty hold the highest degree achievable in their field. But they’re also approachable experts, providing the same personalized support and mentoring, whether on campus or on-line, to help you find and pursue your passion.

Look for a school with innovative classes and assignments to create learning that sticks with you.

6. Look for colleges that respond with empathy

How a school responds to the COVID-19 situation matters. There’s enough for you to manage already, so look for schools who are responding in the best interests of students and doing what they can to make the process more manageable. You can explore UTPBS’s Back To Campus plan.

At UTPB, all test score requirements are being waived for incoming freshmen and for most graduate students in fall 2020 to help make the college enrollment process even easier.

Get a high-quality, supportive college experience this fall – without breaking the bank. Contact the UTPB admissions department to get started today.

Latest News

Education

ECISD reports seven new COVID-19 cases, including two students

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Since August 5th, 38 cases among students and staff members have been announced.

Local

Midland ISD Board will not extend Superintendent Orlando Riddick’s contract

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
The Midland ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday night not to extend Superintendent Orlando Riddick’s contract

Local

First Basin Credit Union helping teachers and students prepare for school year

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
For the 5th year, First Basin Credit Union hosted a “back-to-school” donation drive to benefit the children of the ‘Rainbow Room’ of the Permian Basin.

Local

Ector County I.S.D. Trustees vote to appoint someone to fill vacant seat

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:00 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The E.C.I.S.D. Board of Trustees voted to approve the process of appointing someone to fill the Position 4 seat.

Latest News

Local

Ector County I.S.D. releases Back to School plan

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:43 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Ector County I.S.D. had a long school board meeting with a very full agenda on Tuesday night.

News

Midland celebrates Juneteenth

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:49 AM CDT
|
By Austin Burnett
Midland residents celebrate Juneteenth.

Education

ONLY ON CBS7 UPDATE: Ector Co. Texas State Teachers Assoc. demands school board member Doyle Woodall resigns after posting offensive memes

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
Ector County ISD employees are angered by the offensive and insensitive posting of a noose by Board Member Doyle Woodall on his Facebook page.

Education

ECISD @ Home AVID

Updated: May. 19, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
Ector County ISD is helping parents continue to educate their children during the coronavirus outbreak by teaming up with West Texas CW to present 'School On TV.'

Education

ECISD @ Home May 18

Updated: May. 18, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
Ector County ISD is helping parents continue to educate their children during the coronavirus outbreak by teaming up with West Texas CW to present 'School On TV.'

Education

ECISD @ Home May 18 Español

Updated: May. 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
Ector County ISD está ayudando a los padres a continuar educando a sus hijos durante el brote de coronavirus al asociarse con Telemundo 20 para presentar 'School On TV'.