1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

