Advertisement

US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. The U.S. government's road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was to roll out the app for Android and Apple phones on Thursday, Aug. 27.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. The U.S. government's road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was to roll out the app for Android and Apple phones on Thursday, Aug. 27.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was scheduled to roll out the free app for both Android and Apple phones Thursday.

Owners key in or scan their 17-digit vehicle identification number, and the app will search the agency's database for recalls. If there is one, the app will send an alert, the agency says.

People also can add child seats, trailers and tires, and the app will check those for recalls.

Private services such as Carfax already offer similar apps for vehicle recalls, but this is a first for NHTSA, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Owners already can go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and check the NHTSA database for recalls.

Vehicle owners can get the app through the Google Play Store by searching for “SaferCar.” It was to be available later Thursday in the Apple Store. Full information about the app can be found at https://www.nhtsa.gov/safercar-app.

The safety agency says vehicle information is kept on the owner's phone and no personal information is shared with the government.

"The SaferCar app allows you to store your information locally on your device, and then the app goes to work to inform you of recalls as they occur," NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens said in a statement.

NHTSA says that one in four vehicles now on the road has an unrepaired recall, which is a safety risk. Automakers must fix safety recall problems at no cost to owners.

Last year, 53 million vehicles, car seats, tires and equipment were recalled, according to the agency.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

National

Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes.

National

Granddaughter of MLK speaks at March on Washington commemoration

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., addresses the crowd on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

National

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An estimated thousands have gathered Friday near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

National

Martin Luther King III: Choose chaos or community

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Martin Luther King III speaks at the March on Washington commemoration.

Latest News

National

Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died.

National

September’s full moon comes early in the month

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The corn moon rises Tuesday evening, reaching its peak Wednesday morning at 1:22 a.m. ET.

National

More than 750,000 still without power in Laura’s aftermath

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

National

Caught on video: Car crashes into restaurant’s outdoor dining area in NY

Updated: 1 hour ago
One woman was hurt, and police are searching for the driver, who took off.

National

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The sides said they would immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

National

Video: Car careens into Brooklyn, NY patio dining area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The car is caught on surveillance video crashing into the outdoor dining area, hurting at least one person in New York City.