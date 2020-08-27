Advertisement

Russia: No signs of crime in Navalny coma case so far

FILE - In this March 17, 2010 file photo, corporate Russian lawyer Alexei Navalny poses in his office in Moscow, Russia.
FILE - In this March 17, 2010 file photo, corporate Russian lawyer Alexei Navalny poses in his office in Moscow, Russia.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities said Thursday they have found no indication so far that opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s coma, which his allies and German doctors treating him believe may have been brought about by poisoning, was caused by a criminal act.

A preliminary inquiry launched last week hasn’t found any indication of “deliberate criminal acts committed against” Navalny, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office said. The statement comes amid growing pressure from the West to investigate the sudden illness of the Kremlin’s fiercest critic and Russian authorities’ apparent reluctance to do so.

Navalny, an opposition politician and corruption investigator who is a longtime foe of President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug. 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

Over the weekend, he was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin, where doctors found indications of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system. They are yet to identify a specific substance.

Found in some drugs, pesticides and chemical nerve agents, cholinesterase inhibitors block the breakdown of a key chemical in the body, acetycholine, which transmits signals between nerve cells.

Navalny’s allies insist he was deliberately poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations that Russian officials rejected as “empty noise.”

The Russian doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia have repeatedly contested the German hospital’s conclusion, saying they had ruled out poisoning as a diagnosis and that their tests for cholinesterase inhibitors came back negative.

The politician’s team submitted a request last week to Russia’s Investigative Committee, demanding authorities launch a criminal probe on charges of an attempt on the life of a public figure and attempted murder, but said there was no reaction.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he saw no grounds for a criminal case until the cause of the politician’s condition was fully established.

On Thursday, Russian police said they have been conducting a preliminary probe — an inquiry to determine whether a criminal investigation should be launched — to “establish all the circumstances of the incident.”

The announcement about the inquiry came after multiple Western and European officials — including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — called upon Russia to start a full and transparent investigation into Navalny’s condition.

On Wednesday night, the politician’s illness was discussed in a phone call between Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

According to the Kremlin’s readout, Putin said the “premature and unfounded accusations” were unacceptable and underscored Russia’s “interest in a thorough and objective investigation of all the circumstances of the incident.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday once again urged Moscow to investigate Navalny’s condition.

“We still expect of Moscow that a contribution be made from there to things being cleared up,” Maas said in Berlin ahead of a meeting with his European Union counterparts.

“Otherwise, conjecture and speculation will remain that certainly won’t improve relations between Germany and Russia, and also relations between the EU and Russia, but will continue to weigh on them,” he said.

Peskov on Thursday refused to comment on Maas’ statement and reiterated there were no grounds for a criminal investigation.

“Nothing has changed in that regard. We still, unfortunately, don’t understand what caused the condition the patient is in,” Peskov told reporters.

He added that the inquiry announced by the Interior Ministry had started “in the first days” after Navalny fell ill and is routine police work “always carried out in cases like this.”

The Prosecutor General’s office, in the meantime, said they reached out to Germany with a request to share their findings and clinical evidence of the alleged poisoning, adding that German law enforcement confirmed their “intention to cooperate.”

___

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

National

Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes.

National

Granddaughter of MLK speaks at March on Washington commemoration

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., addresses the crowd on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

National

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An estimated thousands have gathered Friday near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

National

Martin Luther King III: Choose chaos or community

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Martin Luther King III speaks at the March on Washington commemoration.

Latest News

National

Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died.

National

September’s full moon comes early in the month

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The corn moon rises Tuesday evening, reaching its peak Wednesday morning at 1:22 a.m. ET.

National

More than 750,000 still without power in Laura’s aftermath

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

National

Caught on video: Car crashes into restaurant’s outdoor dining area in NY

Updated: 1 hour ago
One woman was hurt, and police are searching for the driver, who took off.

National

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The sides said they would immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

National

Video: Car careens into Brooklyn, NY patio dining area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The car is caught on surveillance video crashing into the outdoor dining area, hurting at least one person in New York City.