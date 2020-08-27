Advertisement

Police: 25-year-old man fatally injured surfing in Texas

Photo: Jeff Wald / MGN
Photo: Jeff Wald / MGN(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man died after being hurt while surfing in South Texas.

Corpus Christi police say the incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday while the man was surfing in the Gulf of Mexico near Packery Channel.

Senior Officer Gena Peña said the man fell from his surfboard and was fatally injured.

Witnesses had to pull him from the surf. Peña said waves from Hurricane Laura did not appear to be a factor. The storm was about 250 miles to the east at the time.

The Nueces County medical examiner hasn’t immediately determined the cause of death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Abbott asks that Texas flags be lowered to half-staff on August 31 in memory of mass shooting victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Russell
Governor Greg Abbott is directing that all Texas flags in the City of Odessa be lowered to half-staff on Monday, August 31, in memory of those lost in last year’s mass shooting.

State

Mexican army finds unfinished tunnel under Rio Grande river

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mexican soldiers patrolling along the Rio Grande river have found an unfinished tunnel that was apparently dug beneath the river bed in a bid to reach U.S. territory.

State

Nearly 600,000 Texans will lose access to a program that prevented electricity shut-offs during the pandemic on Oct. 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Trinady Joslin
On Oct. 1, Texans who were previously protected by a state program blocking utility disconnections during the coronavirus pandemic could again be at risk of having their lights shut off because they can’t pay their bills.

State

Special education students lost crucial help when the pandemic hit. Texas schools are still struggling to restore it.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stacy Fernández
Ten percent of Texas public school students need special education resources, and many were left stranded when schools closed abruptly in the spring.

Local

Honoring teachers “One teacher at a time.”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jay Hendricks
CBS7 is teaming up with WestStar AutoPlex of Monahans to help and to honor hard working teachers.

Latest News

National

U.S. Marshal’s office, Georgia authorities operation leads to rescue of 39 children

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon lead to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.

Video

Honoring teachers “One teacher at a time.”

Updated: 16 hours ago
Honoring teachers “One teacher at a time.”

Local

Commission approves $2.5 billion for road projects in the Permian Basin

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Help is coming for the roads in the Permian Basin.

State

Oil and gas industry assesses damage at refineries, plants

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The energy industry is assessing damage caused by storm surges and high winds as Hurricane Laura cut a dangerous path across the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana.

State

Woman killed in Austin during fight between Laura evacuees

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Austin say a bystander was shot and killed after a fight broke out among 60 people who had fled the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Laura.

Local

Football game between Kermit and McCamey canceled after student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Kermit ISD announced Thursday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.