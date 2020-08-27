Police: 25-year-old man fatally injured surfing in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man died after being hurt while surfing in South Texas.

Corpus Christi police say the incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday while the man was surfing in the Gulf of Mexico near Packery Channel.

Senior Officer Gena Peña said the man fell from his surfboard and was fatally injured.

Witnesses had to pull him from the surf. Peña said waves from Hurricane Laura did not appear to be a factor. The storm was about 250 miles to the east at the time.

The Nueces County medical examiner hasn’t immediately determined the cause of death.

