Oil and gas industry assesses damage at refineries, plants

NEW YORK (AP) — The energy industry is assessing damage caused by storm surges and high winds as Hurricane Laura cut a dangerous path across the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana.

Oil and gas producers evacuated more than half of their platforms and nearly all the rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.

Companies had shut down refineries in the storm’s path.

More than half of U.S. refining capacity is built along the Gulf Coast, where the storm made landfall early Thursday.

