Advertisement

March on Washington: Symbolism and safety

How the organizers plan to keep marchers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - During the funeral for George Floyd, the Reverend Al Sharpton announced, “We going to keep marching. We going to keep protesting. Aug. 28, we going to Washington by the tens of thousands.”

Aug. 28 is symbolic. It’s the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Sharpton’s National Action Network and the NAACP are organizing what they call a “recommitment” to King’s dream.

“I think the dream now is to have the opportunity, right?” said Ebonie Riley, National Action Network’s D.C Bureau Chief. “We want to make sure there aren’t any systemic barriers to get in the way of reaching your goals.”

Riley said the march is part of the movement that began after the death of George Floyd.

She tells us that coronavirus protections will be in place as marchers walk from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

“One of the most important things for us is everyone’s safety,” Riley said.

She said protesters traveling to D.C. will have to pass a number of temperature checks – on the bus and when they arrive. Masks are mandatory, and the National Mall will be divided into grids to allow for social distancing.

Organizers are also asking anyone with a preexisting condition, or from a COVID-19 hot spot, to stay home.

“We don’t encourage anyone to risk their health to be there,” she said.

There will also be a virtual rally throughout the day and an online program of speakers and performances at night.

To find out how to join the march, visit nationalactionnetwork.net or 2020March.com.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

National

Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes.

National

Granddaughter of MLK speaks at March on Washington commemoration

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., addresses the crowd on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

National

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An estimated thousands have gathered Friday near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

National

Martin Luther King III: Choose chaos or community

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Martin Luther King III speaks at the March on Washington commemoration.

Latest News

National

Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died.

National

September’s full moon comes early in the month

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The corn moon rises Tuesday evening, reaching its peak Wednesday morning at 1:22 a.m. ET.

National

More than 750,000 still without power in Laura’s aftermath

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

National

Caught on video: Car crashes into restaurant’s outdoor dining area in NY

Updated: 1 hour ago
One woman was hurt, and police are searching for the driver, who took off.

National

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The sides said they would immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

National

Video: Car careens into Brooklyn, NY patio dining area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The car is caught on surveillance video crashing into the outdoor dining area, hurting at least one person in New York City.