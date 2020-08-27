Football game between Kermit and McCamey canceled after student tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - Kermit ISD announced Thursday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to KISD, it was a student at Kermit High School.
Kermit ISD Athletics also announced that Friday’s football game against McCamey has been canceled.
KISD says that the high school campus will be deeply sanitized on Thursday afternoon.
