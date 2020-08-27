Football game between Kermit and McCamey canceled after student tests positive for COVID-19

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - Kermit ISD announced Thursday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to KISD, it was a student at Kermit High School.

Kermit ISD Athletics also announced that Friday’s football game against McCamey has been canceled.

KISD says that the high school campus will be deeply sanitized on Thursday afternoon.

This Friday’s football game, August 28, Kermit vs McCamey has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/rcmQR01jF7 — Kermit ISD Athletics (@KermitAthletics) August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.