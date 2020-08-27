FIRST ON CBS7: Two families of mass shooting victims suing Lubbock gun dealer and gun manufacturer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two families of victims shot last year during the Labor Day weekend mass shooting are suing a Lubbock man who sold the gun to the shooter, and a gun manufacturer.

The Sloan Law Firm tells CBS7 the suit will be filed tomorrow morning by the families of 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez and Joseph Griffith, the 40-year-old who was driving with his wife and children when he was shot and killed.

According to the suit, the shooter got his weapon illegally in Lubbock from Marcus Anthony Braziel.

The ATF raided his house days after the shooting and seized more than two dozen guns.

The families are also suing Anderson Manufacturing – which the suit says sold firearms and gun parts to Braziel.

The suit claims Anderson negligently sold “multiple firearms to an unlicensed dealer of weapons.”

