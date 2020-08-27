Commission approves $2.5 billion for road projects in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Help is coming for the roads in the Permian Basin.

On Thursday the Texas Transportation Commission voted to approve $2.5 billion in funding for transportation projects in the Permian Basin over the next ten years.

State Representative Brooks Landgraf was in Austin to advocate for the funding.

“I’m thankful to the Chairman Bugg and the rest of the commissioners for continuing to prioritize transportation infrastructure in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said. “The 2021 UTP funding distribution of $2.5 billion represents a new high-water mark for the Odessa TxDOT District and we continue to build on our momentum to have safer roads in West Texas.”

The 10-year plan includes funding to rebuild I-29, build and improve intersections on Loop 338 and more.

“The projects listed in the UTP will drastically improve safety for motorists across West Texas, and will help improve the efficiency with which products from the Permian Basin get to market.” Landgraf continued. “This is a win for all Texans, and I want to be sure to thank all of the constituents who joined me in fighting for these live-saving transportation dollars.”

