City of Odessa announces second round of community COVID-19 testing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa is partnering with the University of Texas Permian Basin for a second round of community COVID-19 tests.

Four testing events have been scheduled for September and October:

September 16th at McKinney Park (Christmas Line)

September 23rd at UTPB Park (Soccer Field Parking)

September 30th at Sherwood Park ( E. 49th Street and Cordova Parking Lot)

October 14th at Floyd Gwin Park (W. 10th Street Paring Lot)

The events will involve drive-thru testing. Two hundred tests will be available at each of the events for Odessa and Ector County residents.

Residents must show proof of residency and provide contact information (phone number and email) to get test results.

Testing will be available for children as young as three-years-old.

