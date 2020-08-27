Battle of No. 1’s: Balmorhea hosts Rankin on Friday

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The two best six-man football teams in the state meet this Friday, with Rankin visiting Balmorhea. The Red Devils and Bears are both ranked #1 in Texas for their respective divisions.

The schools have been district rivals in the past, with Rankin winning last year’s game 68-44.

We talked with Rankin Head Coach Garrett Avalos about this rare week one showdown between number one teams.

“Coach [Vance] Jones and I, we’re really familiar with each other’s offenses and defenses,” Avalos said. “So it becomes a little bit of a chess match and he’s got a lot of experience, and anytime we play them we know their kids are gonna be fired up and ready.”

Something to keep an eye on, Avalos said Rankin didn’t have a scrimmage, so this huge game will be their first real action of the season.

