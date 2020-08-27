Advertisement

Battle of No. 1’s: Balmorhea hosts Rankin on Friday

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The two best six-man football teams in the state meet this Friday, with Rankin visiting Balmorhea. The Red Devils and Bears are both ranked #1 in Texas for their respective divisions.

The schools have been district rivals in the past, with Rankin winning last year’s game 68-44.

We talked with Rankin Head Coach Garrett Avalos about this rare week one showdown between number one teams.

“Coach [Vance] Jones and I, we’re really familiar with each other’s offenses and defenses,” Avalos said. “So it becomes a little bit of a chess match and he’s got a lot of experience, and anytime we play them we know their kids are gonna be fired up and ready.”

Something to keep an eye on, Avalos said Rankin didn’t have a scrimmage, so this huge game will be their first real action of the season.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Coahoma outlasts Forsan in Howard County Bowl

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Coahoma Bulldogs defeated the Forsan Buffaloes 15-13 in the annual Howard Bounty Bowl.

Sports

Coahoma outlasts Forsan in Howard County Bowl

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Coahoma Bulldogs defeated the Forsan Buffaloes 15-13 in the annual Howard Bounty Bowl.

Local

Football game between Kermit and McCamey canceled after student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Kermit ISD announced Thursday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Ten UTPB student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
The UT-Permian Basin Athletic Department released its latest update on their COVID-19 protocol following student-athletes’ return to campus last week.

Latest News

Sports

Andrews ISD to allow parents of football, band and cheerleaders to buy tickets ahead of Friday’s game

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Andrews ISD has announced it will allow the parents of Football, Band and Cheerleaders to buy tickets for Friday’s football game against Levelland.

Sports

Odessa Compass Sweeps Midland TLCA

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Odessa Compass Academy defeated Midland TLCA 3-0 in Tuesday night’s volleyball match. It is the first year of varsity play for both schools.

Sports

Odessa Compass Sweeps Midland TLCA

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Odessa Compass Academy defeated Midland TLCA 3-0 in Tuesday night’s volleyball match. It is the first year of varsity play for both schools.

Sports

Greenwood moves opening football game to Grande Communications Stadium

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
It’s week one of the high school football season, and with no 6A teams in action yet, the biggest show in town will be the Greenwood Rangers.

Sports

Rivals Wink and Kermit face off in scrimmage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The high school football teams from Wink and Kermit played each other in a scrimmage Friday night

Sports

Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosts annual golf tournament

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Odessa Chamber of Commerce held its annual Chamber Challenge Friday at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Links