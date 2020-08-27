Bars can now reopen alongside catering partners

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverages Commission created an emergency rule to give bars a chance to reopen.

The new rule says bars can seat customers again if they partner with a food truck or caterer to sell food alongside those drinks.

CBS7 spoke to Suzanne Moore, the owner of The Escape Lounge, who plans to take advantage of this option, but she said it still puts too much unnecessary strain on bars.

She said serving food alongside these services requires another license that would cost about $800 and if bars are caught making more than 60% of their profits off of alcohol they could lose it all.

“Do you wonder how long until you have TABC walk into your establishment and say these numbers aren’t matching,” Moore said. “We’re pulling your license, fining you and you can’t reapply for this permit for two years.”

As frustrated as she is, Moore said taking on these added burdens this is the only way forward.

If not, she said The Escape Lounge and other local bars will have to close for good very soon.

