Advertisement

Will You Get a Refund If COVID-19 Closes Your Campus?

It won’t be the same at every school
With COVID-19 cases still high, many colleges are developing shutdown contingency plans alongside their reopening arrangements.
With COVID-19 cases still high, many colleges are developing shutdown contingency plans alongside their reopening arrangements.(Source: NerdWallet)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NerdWallet) - Many colleges are welcoming students back for in-person learning and dormitory living this fall semester. Looming over everything: Campuses could shut back down at any time.

With COVID-19 cases still high, many colleges are developing shutdown contingency plans alongside their reopening arrangements.

At the same time, the pandemic is fueling new debate about whether colleges should charge the same tuition for online and in-person classes. Tuition typically covers the cost of instruction — salaries, software, labs and such — and that cost at many schools may have increased.

The University of North Carolina Wilmington, as an exception, has a different cost structure for online, hybrid and in-person classes. Still, it announced that students won’t receive a tuition refund if in-person classes move online this fall. And, after the pivot from its sister school at Chapel Hill, it told students to prepare for a similar transition if cases rise.

That leaves freshman Owen Palmer weighing the possibility that the education he is paying for may not be the one he gets. “I’m taking a risk because (the university) mentioned they can’t do refunds,” says Palmer. For him, the risk is worth it, but he does wonder what he’ll do if the campus has to close.

Here’s what he and other students can expect as the fall shapes up.

Don’t expect a break on tuition

Some schools have cut tuition. Hampton University is offering students a 15% discount, bringing undergraduate tuition to $12,519. Other schools are offering additional scholarships and grants.

But tuition decreases and additional aid aren’t the norm.

“If I had to make bets, I would say a lot of colleges will be (freezing tuition) until they get a better sense of the economy,” says Arun Ponnusamy, chief academic officer at the college admissions and application counseling company Collegewise. “But there will be other colleges that say, ‘We need money to run this school.’”

That may be happening already. George Mason University in Virginia approved a tuition increase of $450. The University of Michigan approved a 1.9% tuition increase. Both schools are planning a mix of online and in-person instruction.

Meals and housing refunds likely

Many colleges aren’t publicizing their shutdown contingency plans — or how refunds will work. But students can look to how their school handled refunds in the spring to gauge how fall might play out.

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University gave refunds for on-campus housing and meal plans, says William Hudson Jr., the school’s vice president for student affairs. If the campus has to shut down this fall, Hudson says the refund structure “would probably be the same.”

Other colleges also offered direct refunds for students. For example, Temple University automatically deposited partial refunds for room and board in students’ bank accounts. The University of North Carolina Wilmington gave prorated refunds for room and board.

But some colleges opted for account credit instead.

  • The University of Arkansas refunded about 20% of room and board costs to student accounts. They haven’t announced an official plan in case of a fall shutdown, but staff members expect it’ll be the same.
  • The University of Alabama offered a prorated refund for room and board, and parking. Students could take a cash refund immediately or apply that amount and an extra 10% as an account credit for the fall.

How can you prepare?

If you’re planning to return to campus housing, contact your school and ask about its shutdown contingency plans. You’ll want to know what factors would cause it to shut down again. This could be a campus COVID-19 outbreak of a certain size, an increase in local cases or other factors.

You can’t stop a campus shutdown, but if you know the metrics your school is looking at, you can anticipate it and react more confidently.

  • Make backup plans for housing if your campus closes. Determine if you’ll go home, stay with a friend, get your own apartment or something else. Communicate your intentions with those you plan to stay with or scope out affordable apartments in advance. That way, if the campus shuts down suddenly, you know exactly where you’ll go.
  • Ask your college about emergency funds and grants if a campus closure will cause you financial hardship. Many colleges have funds available for students.
  • Plan how you’d use a refund. If your school offers a direct refund, consider whether you’ll need that money for living expenses. If you don’t need the money for living expenses, send the refund back to your student loan servicer. Doing so will keep your overall loan balance down and save you money in the long run.

More From NerdWallet

Cecilia Clark is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: cclark@nerdwallet.com.

The article Will You Get a Refund If COVID-19 Closes Your Campus? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Copyright 2020 NerdWallet via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

California fire sparked by device to reveal baby’s gender

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender went up not in blue or pink smoke but in flames when the device they used sparked a wildfire east of Los Angeles.

National

Dog food recall issued over potentially dangerous levels of mold byproduct

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Sunshine Mills, Inc. has issued a recall on some of its dog food due to potentially high levels of a mold byproduct.

National

California sets record with 2M acres burned so far this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Evacuation orders were expanded Monday to more mountain communities as a huge wildfire churned through California’s Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of blazes crews battled during a heat wave that shattered records across the state.

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

National

Calif. battles worst wildfires state has ever seen, state of emergency declared

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
California battles the worst wildfires the state has ever seen.

Latest News

National Politics

Labor Day campaigning: Jobs, economy in focus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Candidates focus on jobs and the economy this Labor Day.

Coronavirus

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. had about 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around Memorial Day, before backyard parties and other gatherings contributed to a summertime surge. It now has more than 6.2 million cases.

National

COVID worries amid Labor Day travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Friday saw pandemic-era record air travel as Americans took to the skies for the Labor Day weekend. But health experts worry that weekend revels could turn into super-spreader events.

National Politics

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

National Politics

Harris meets Blakes, Trump goes on attack in Labor Day blitz

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

National

Philippine leader pardons US Marine in transgender killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Philippine president has pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.