Ten UTPB student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

According to the University, approximately 80 individuals potentially exposed to the positive cases are in quarantine
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT-Permian Basin Athletic Department released its latest update on their COVID-19 protocol following student-athletes’ return to campus last week.

All UTPB student-athletes were tested for COVID-19 last week upon returning to campus. Of 463 tests administered, 10 student-athletes and 2 staff members tested positive.

Those who tested positive immediately entered a 14-day isolation period. All individuals potentially exposed to those positive cases are also in isolation.

According to the University, approximately 80 individuals are in quarantine.

The University cites additional safety protocols for students, faculty and staff. Masks are required in all buildings on campus, social distancing rules are in effect in classrooms and all classes are eligible to be taken online, and all students, faculty and staff are encouraged to check-in using the Campus Clear app to track symptoms before attending class or coming to work.

