Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Ector County
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Ector County Tuesday night.
According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a neighborhood in Gardendale at 7:58 p.m. for a report of a disturbance and a gunshot victim.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as Jesus Efren Todakee, who had been shot once. Todakee was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Later that night deputies charged and arrested a suspect, Roberto Carlos Melendez, for murder in connection with the shooting.
CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
