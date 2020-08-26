Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Ector County Tuesday night.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a neighborhood in Gardendale at 7:58 p.m. for a report of a disturbance and a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as Jesus Efren Todakee, who had been shot once. Todakee was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Later that night deputies charged and arrested a suspect, Roberto Carlos Melendez, for murder in connection with the shooting.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

