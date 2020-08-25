Greenwood moves opening football game to Grande Communications Stadium

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s week one of the high school football season, and with no 6A teams in action yet, the biggest show in town will be the Greenwood Rangers. That’s one reason why Greenwood is moving its home opener Friday to Grande Communications Stadium.

Grande is also about four or five times the size of Greenwood’s J.M. King Memorial Stadium, so the larger venue will allow for more fans while also having space to social distance.

“Once you get the band involved, you get the cheer, the different groups involved, we were almost at capacity without anybody else but a few parents,” Greenwood Head Coach Rusty Purser said. “So to have that venue available because Midland ISD is not playing yet, that was big for us.”

“I haven’t played there since I was in the fifth grade and we were playing in [youth football],” Greenwood senior Michael Gutierrez said. “So we’re all pretty excited to be able to go out there and play there.”

Greenwood hosts Lubbock Estacado, who they defeated in the 3rd round of the playoffs last year. This should be a great game if you’re looking for something to do on Friday night.

