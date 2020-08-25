Advertisement

Greenwood moves opening football game to Grande Communications Stadium

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s week one of the high school football season, and with no 6A teams in action yet, the biggest show in town will be the Greenwood Rangers. That’s one reason why Greenwood is moving its home opener Friday to Grande Communications Stadium.

Grande is also about four or five times the size of Greenwood’s J.M. King Memorial Stadium, so the larger venue will allow for more fans while also having space to social distance.

“Once you get the band involved, you get the cheer, the different groups involved, we were almost at capacity without anybody else but a few parents,” Greenwood Head Coach Rusty Purser said. “So to have that venue available because Midland ISD is not playing yet, that was big for us.”

“I haven’t played there since I was in the fifth grade and we were playing in [youth football],” Greenwood senior Michael Gutierrez said. “So we’re all pretty excited to be able to go out there and play there.”

Greenwood hosts Lubbock Estacado, who they defeated in the 3rd round of the playoffs last year. This should be a great game if you’re looking for something to do on Friday night.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rivals Wink and Kermit face off in scrimmage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The high school football teams from Wink and Kermit played each other in a scrimmage Friday night

Sports

Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosts annual golf tournament

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Odessa Chamber of Commerce held its annual Chamber Challenge Friday at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

Sports

ECISD postpones ticket sales for high school football games until Sept.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Ector County ISD has postponed ticket sales for the upcoming high school football season.

Sports

Local high school football teams participate in scrimmages

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Fort Stockton Panthers were one of many teams in action as football games make their return

Latest News

Sports

Local high school football teams participate in scrimmages

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT
The Fort Stockton Panthers were one of many teams in action as football games make their return

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Permian Basin Co-Op provides football team for homeschoolers

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The high school age players come from the surrounding area, and are all homeschooled, or attend charter schools.

Sports

Greenwood sweeps Crane as high school games gradually return to West Texas

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Greenwood Rangerettes beat the Crane Lady Birds 3-0 in high school volleyball Tuesday evening.

Sports

Greenwood sweeps Crane as high school games gradually return to West Texas

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
The Greenwood Rangerettes beat the Crane Lady Birds 3-0 in high school volleyball Tuesday evening.

Sports

Pair of West Texas teams looking for redemption after winless seasons

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:45 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other