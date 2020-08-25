Advertisement

Fiddlesticks Farms to open this fall

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A West Texas favorite has announced it will be opening this fall.

Fiddlesticks Farms announced Tuesday morning that the farm is scheduled to open on the morning of September 26.

This will be the farm’s 13th season.

“We encourage everyone to practice social distancing while at our 80 acre farm! Since we are 100% outdoors, we have plenty of fresh air,” stated the organizers on Facebook.

More details on the opening can be found below.

We have had multiple inquiries about opening the farm for fall 2020! The answer is YES...we are opening and operating...

Posted by Fiddlesticks Farms on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

