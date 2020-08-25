Fiddlesticks Farms to open this fall

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A West Texas favorite has announced it will be opening this fall.

Fiddlesticks Farms announced Tuesday morning that the farm is scheduled to open on the morning of September 26.

This will be the farm’s 13th season.

“We encourage everyone to practice social distancing while at our 80 acre farm! Since we are 100% outdoors, we have plenty of fresh air,” stated the organizers on Facebook.

