ECISD reports seven new COVID-19 cases, including two students

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Independent School District has announced seven new COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.

The district issued a news release Monday night which stated that a student at Buice Elementary School and a student at Permian High School have contracted the virus.

Employees at Hays Elementary, Permian High School, Bonham Middle School, Ector Middle School and Ector High School also tested positive for the virus.

Since August 5th, 38 cases among students and staff members have been announced.

Midland ISD has 40 COVID-19 cases connected to the district, according to the district’s website. The last case announced was on August 14, 2020. The Midland ISD coronavirus dashboard can be found on the district’s website.

