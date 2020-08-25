Advertisement

Crews working to fix a water main break in Odessa

Viewer photo shows water in intersection as crews work to fix the issue
Viewer photo shows water in intersection as crews work to fix the issue(KOSA)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The intersection of West University and Moss in West Odessa is blocked off as crews work to fix a water main break.

The City of Odessa spokeswoman said the break falls under the jurisdiction of the Ector County Utility District, but the city is in charge of repairs for ECUD.

No time table has been given for the repairs. However, the area is closed off as of 10 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Andrews Co. Sheriff: would-be robber shot during attempted robbery

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The shooting happened at the Gebo's Store in Andrews County early Monday night

Education

ECISD reports seven new COVID-19 cases, including two students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Since August 5th, 38 cases among students and staff members have been announced.

Local

College students return to class online and in person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Students are back in class one way or another this semester.

State

Police: Juveniles drank from juice bottles at Central Texas Walmart, put bottles back on shelf

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Police have taken three juveniles into custody after they were caught on video drinking from two separate juice bottles at an area Walmart and then returning the bottles to the shelf.

Latest News

News

ECISD teacher earns Fulbright honor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Mr. Reynaldo Duran, an ECISD math teacher at the Alternative Education Center, has been selected for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms program.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Local

Midland County Commissioners propose no-new-revenue tax rate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland County Commissioners proposed a no-new-revenue tax rate for the 2020-21 budget during a meeting Monday morning.

State

Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher accused of concealing China ties

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor has been charged with accepting federal grant money while hiding work he was doing for a university established by the Chinese government as well as his affiliation with Chinese-owned companies.

State

Police believe body found in bayou is missing Houston girl

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are waiting to learn whether the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou is that of a 2-year-old who was reported missing by her family.

State

Shelley Luther, Dallas salon owner who pressured Texas to reopen salons, says she’s running for state Senate

Updated: 14 hours ago
Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who was jailed over reopening her business amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Saturday that she is running for Texas Senate.