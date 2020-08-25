Crews working to fix a water main break in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The intersection of West University and Moss in West Odessa is blocked off as crews work to fix a water main break.

The City of Odessa spokeswoman said the break falls under the jurisdiction of the Ector County Utility District, but the city is in charge of repairs for ECUD.

No time table has been given for the repairs. However, the area is closed off as of 10 p.m. Monday night.

