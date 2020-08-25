Advertisement

College students return to class online and in person

Students are back in class one way or another this semester.
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Students are back at Odessa College and UTPB, but this semester is unlike any other. 

After a summer of careful cleaning and planning students are back in their seats, well most of them. 

At OC, a lot of classes are a mix of some classmates inside the building while others tune into the same class from home depending on the day. 

“It’s very weird with, y’know, everything going on in the world, but it’s new and we all got to get used to it,” First-year OC Student Savhanna Yarborough said.

There’s no shortage of things to get used to. 

OC students are screened for the virus each day and many lounge areas are now off limits. 

At UTPB, masks and social distancing are required but teachers are doing what they can to make it work. 

Although it may be a little strange, the first day is still thrilling. 

“I’m excited to start my college journey even though it’s not traditionally what it’s supposed to be,” UTPB Student Cole Steffanich said.

Professor James Bolton is doing all he can to keep the excitement alive giving extra safe fist bumps and hugs to his students each day and showing them that even if they’re looking through a computer, learning is still human. 

“And just make it so real that they’re excited to come to class,” Bolton said. “And that’s the biggest thing not just to learn the material but to accept this new way of learning.”

