Andrews Co. Sheriff: would-be robber shot during attempted robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A shooting at an Andrews store sent one person to the hospital, according to the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release issued by the office, a white man walked into the Gebo’s store in the 1600 block of south U.S. 385 at 6:45 Monday evening.

The man attempted to rob the store clerk at gun point and pointed a gun at employees and shoppers. Shots were fired, and the suspect was injured. No employees or customers were harmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

An employee then called 911 and an emergency crew responded.

Deputies with the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, Andrews Police Department officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers also responded and took custody of the suspect.

The suspect was then taken to Permian Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, and later transferred to an Odessa Hospital.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

