Advertisement

Shelley Luther, Dallas salon owner who pressured Texas to reopen salons, says she’s running for state Senate

Luther is running to replace state Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, in a yet-to-be-called special election now that he is poised for a promotion to Congress.
Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther speaks to a crowd at the 'Texas Bar Owners Fight Back' protest at the state Capitol in June.
Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther speaks to a crowd at the 'Texas Bar Owners Fight Back' protest at the state Capitol in June.(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who was jailed over reopening her business amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Saturday that she is running for Texas Senate.

Luther, who lives in Denton County, had been considering a run to replace state Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, in a yet-to-be-called special election now that he is poised to head to Congress.

"You better bet I'm putting my hat in the ring," Luther said during a "Back the Blue" rally supporting law enforcement in Denton County.

Luther became a hero to some on the right earlier this year after she was jailed for contempt of court for refusing to apologize for illegally reopening her salon. She was freed two days later after Gov. Greg Abbott removed the threat of jail time from an executive order and the Texas Supreme Court granted a motion for her release.

At the rally, Luther touted herself to a cheering crowd as someone who would "stand up and go to jail for you," saying she would "do it again and again because I'm gonna fight to keep our Texas values." She made the remarks in a video from the rally posted to her Twitter account.

Earlier this month, county and precinct chairs picked Fallon to replace former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, on the fall ballot now that Ratcliffe is the director of national intelligence. While there is a Democratic nominee, Russell Foster, Fallon is likely to win in November because the congressional district is overwhelmingly Republican.

The special election to finish Fallon's term in safely red Senate District 30 has not been set yet — and it cannot be scheduled until he vacates the seat. He could do that automatically by taking office in January as a congressman or by resigning early.

Fallon said Wednesday he is still figuring out when to vacate the seat but that he was intent on ensuring there is "not gonna be a gap where there's no senator."

Luther likely will not have the race to herself. Denton Mayor Chris Watts appointed a campaign treasurer for Fallon's seat shortly after he won the congressional nomination, and state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, is looking at a run for the state Senate seat.

Retiring state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, recently bought property inside Senate District 30 but conceded earlier this week he is ineligible to run. The Texas Constitution requires that people running for state Senate reside in the district a year before the election.

Latest News

Local

Firefighters continue to battle wildfire in Ward County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Russell
Firefighters continue to battle a fire in Ward County on Monday.

Local

Permian Basin hosts first ever food truck battle

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Ten local vendors battled to see who's the best in the basin.

Local

Food trucks go head-to-head in competition

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Vendors battled for prizes and to raise money for the Basin Dream Center for Orphans.

Local

OHS Class of 1970 gifts school new statue

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
The horse, named "Spirit", commemorates the former live mascot the school had back in 1960.

Latest News

Local

Fundraiser hosted for family to cover fatal wreck funeral expenses

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:57 AM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The money raised by the fundraiser will go toward funeral expenses.

Local

11-year-old overcomes bullying with music video

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:52 AM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
She created a music video to tell her bullies she's leaving them behind.

Local

MISD school board to decide whether or not to end superintendent’s contract early

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
During a meeting Friday afternoon Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees decided they would be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, August 25 to decide whether or not they will end the contract of Superintendent Orlando Riddick early.

Local

A Day in the Life of an MISD Teacher

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Holly Aguila, Spanish Teacher
Midland ISD teacher Holly Aguila shared a diary of her first days back to school this week.

National

Former Dallas police officer pleads guilty to possession of ‘sadistic’ child porn

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said Daniel Lee Collins pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Local

Amber Alert issued for 14-month-old Colorado City boy

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler from Colorado City.