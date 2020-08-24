Advertisement

Police believe body found in bayou is missing Houston girl

2-year-old Maliyah Bass went missing Saturday as she played in her apartment complex's playground.
2-year-old Maliyah Bass went missing Saturday as she played in her apartment complex's playground.(Houston Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are waiting to learn whether the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou is that of a 2-year-old who was reported missing by her family.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities suspect foul play was involved in the death and are approaching the case as a murder investigation.

He said Sunday that there is a high probability the body is that of Maliyah Bass, who went missing on Saturday as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.

An autopsy of the body was scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midland County Commissioners propose no-new-revenue tax rate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
Midland County Commissioners proposed a no-new-revenue tax rate for the 2020-21 budget during a meeting Monday morning.

State

Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher accused of concealing China ties

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor has been charged with accepting federal grant money while hiding work he was doing for a university established by the Chinese government as well as his affiliation with Chinese-owned companies.

State

Shelley Luther, Dallas salon owner who pressured Texas to reopen salons, says she’s running for state Senate

Updated: 4 hours ago
Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who was jailed over reopening her business amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Saturday that she is running for Texas Senate.

Local

Firefighters continue to battle wildfire in Ward County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Firefighters continue to battle a fire in Ward County on Monday.

Latest News

Local

Permian Basin hosts first ever food truck battle

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Ten local vendors battled to see who's the best in the basin.

Local

Food trucks go head-to-head in competition

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Vendors battled for prizes and to raise money for the Basin Dream Center for Orphans.

Local

OHS Class of 1970 gifts school new statue

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
The horse, named "Spirit", commemorates the former live mascot the school had back in 1960.

Local

Fundraiser hosted for family to cover fatal wreck funeral expenses

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:57 AM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The money raised by the fundraiser will go toward funeral expenses.

Local

11-year-old overcomes bullying with music video

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:52 AM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
She created a music video to tell her bullies she's leaving them behind.

Local

MISD school board to decide whether or not to end superintendent’s contract early

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
During a meeting Friday afternoon Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees decided they would be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, August 25 to decide whether or not they will end the contract of Superintendent Orlando Riddick early.