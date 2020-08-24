Advertisement

Permian Basin hosts first ever food truck battle

By Shane Battis
Aug. 24, 2020
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Crowds of people came to enjoy delicious food from local food trucks.

The Destination Midland hosted over ten local food vendors from the Midland-Odessa area to battle through six categories including best overall and the people’s choice. 

“I was looking forward to trying new stuff but we do a lot of pachuco’s,” Jeffrey Wehnmeyer said. “They’re good friends of ours and we like their food. We’re looking forward to trying some gator meat at the seafood place.” 

The owner of Pachu-Cos Mobile Food Company Ruben Carrasco also helped organize the first ever event. He said he wanted to promote small businesses and donate to a charity without waiting for officials.

“The small businesses is the was the ones that did this, the food trucks in particular,” Carassco said. “We hope to raise around $2,500 dollars just from the food trucks for the Permian Basin Dream for Orphans.”   

The Basin Dream Center for orphans is a non-profit for young ladies aging out of foster care or at risk being homeless.  

Tina Gillihan, executive director of the organization, said the proceeds from the food truck battle will help their mission. 

“It’s amazing that they chose us to do this,” she said. “We’ve had a struggle this year with the COVID-19 coming and being able to get out and fundraiser it was hard. We lost a lot of opportunity.” 

This battle not only helped out the Basin Dream Center for Orphans but also, Down South Seafood won their first award ever in best overall.

