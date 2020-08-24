Midland County Commissioners propose no-new-revenue tax rate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Commissioners proposed a no-new-revenue tax rate for the 2020-21 budget during a meeting Monday morning.

This means that property taxes will have the same rate as last year, .1288 per $100.

Money from the property taxes will be going towards roads, construction of a Mental Health Department and a water project.

No public hearing will be held on the budget because there was no change with the tax rate.

The budget is expected to be adopted on September 24.

