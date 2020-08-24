Food trucks go head-to-head in competition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin held its first-ever Permian Basin Food Truck Battle on Sunday in Midland. Local food trucks battled it out for top prize and to donate to a local organization.

The Destination Midland hosted nearly a dozen local food vendors from the Midland-Odessa area. They battled through six categories, including Best Overall and the People’s Choice.

The battle helped fund the Basin Dream Center for Orphans, as well as Down South Seafood, who won the Best Overall category.

