Advertisement

Food trucks go head-to-head in competition

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin held its first-ever Permian Basin Food Truck Battle on Sunday in Midland. Local food trucks battled it out for top prize and to donate to a local organization.

The Destination Midland hosted nearly a dozen local food vendors from the Midland-Odessa area. They battled through six categories, including Best Overall and the People’s Choice.

The battle helped fund the Basin Dream Center for Orphans, as well as Down South Seafood, who won the Best Overall category.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Permian Basin hosts first ever food truck battle

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shane Battis
Ten local vendors battled to see who's the best in the basin.

Local

OHS Class of 1970 gifts school new statue

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The horse, named "Spirit", commemorates the former live mascot the school had back in 1960.

Local

Fundraiser hosted for family to cover fatal wreck funeral expenses

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The money raised by the fundraiser will go toward funeral expenses.

Local

11-year-old overcomes bullying with music video

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
She created a music video to tell her bullies she's leaving them behind.

Latest News

Sports

Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosts annual golf tournament

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Odessa Chamber of Commerce held its annual Chamber Challenge Friday at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

Local

MISD school board to decide whether or not to end superintendent’s contract early

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
During a meeting Friday afternoon Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees decided they would be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, August 25 to decide whether or not they will end the contract of Superintendent Orlando Riddick early.

Local

A Day in the Life of an MISD Teacher

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Holly Aguila, Spanish Teacher
Midland ISD teacher Holly Aguila shared a diary of her first days back to school this week.

National

Former Dallas police officer pleads guilty to possession of ‘sadistic’ child porn

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said Daniel Lee Collins pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Local

Amber Alert issued for 14-month-old Colorado City boy

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler from Colorado City.

Sports

ECISD postpones ticket sales for high school football games until Sept.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Ector County ISD has postponed ticket sales for the upcoming high school football season.