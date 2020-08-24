Firefighters continue to battle wildfire in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Ward County on Monday.

The 8889 Fire, which is located seven miles east of Monahans, is estimated to cover 1,300 acres and is 75% contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, bulldozer crews will be working to construct and improve containment lines around the fire today while engine crews work on mopping up hot spots near the perimeter.

Aerial resources will also be used when available.

No rain or thunderstorms are expected in the area today or tomorrow.

