OHS Class of 1970 gifts school new statue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School unveiled a new statue on Saturday, courtesy of the class of 1970.

The horse, named “Spirit”, is a statue that commemorates the former live mascot the school had back in 1960.

The unveiling took place in the performing arts center, where the class not only had the chance to come together and share memories but also give back to the school they love.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.