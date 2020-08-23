Advertisement

Fundraiser hosted for family to cover fatal wreck funeral expenses

The money raised by the fundraiser will go toward funeral expenses.
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Today the community came together for an Odessa family who tragically lost their daughter Friday morning.

20-year-old Analicia Franco was one of the victims killed Friday morning after being hit by a truck when she was trying to cross the street. 

The Franco family and community came together to wash cars at the la playa night club on 8th street to help cover the cost of funeral expenses. 

Franco's family says, financially, things are hard right now so they were doing whatever they can to ease the pain. 

Kristy Escontrias, a family friend says she came out to show support. 

“It makes me feel really good that there’s still a lot of good people out there that are willing to give up their time and their money to come out and help a family in need in times like this,” she said.

The Franco family also has created a go fund me to raise funds for the burial. To donate to Franco’s family funeral cost, click here.

