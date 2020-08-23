11-year-old overcomes bullying with music video

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Bella Loya is in the 6th grade and says she was being bullied from a former friend on tik-tok.

“I started getting like more fans than her and she started getting jealous of it and she would tell my friends don’t be her friend because of this and make up lies.”

Now she is standing up for herself with a song she wrote and a music video she recorded called See You Later Hater.

Bella says the turning point came when the girl who bullied her said her song wouldn’t get a lot of views.

“I was like doing karaoke from other like artist and singing them and one day I just decided how about I have my own and she was bullying me about everything.”

Her mom says she was really surprised how fast this came about. She’s proud of Bella for turning a hurtful moment into motivation.

“Instead of feeding into it, you know, try to turn it into something positive. It seem to work for her.”

And Bella hopes other girls like her do the same.

“Tell them see you later hater and just ignore the person and don’t let them hurt your feelings about things they say or do.”

