Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosts annual golf tournament

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Chamber of Commerce held its annual Chamber Challenge Friday at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. Over 230 people came together (at a distance) to play and raise money for the chamber.

The tournament is one of the chamber’s largest fundraisers, and was originally scheduled for May, but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve worked with Ratliff, we’re able to have a safe environment, social distancing, masks required in certain locations,” Odessa Chamber of Commerce CEO Renee Earls said. “Of course it’s an outdoor event so that certainly helps and it’s golf so it’s already social distancing, so we’re just happy that the players came out. We had a great turn-out this year and you can tell that people are absolutely ready to get outdoors.”The four-person scramble format tournament was open to all skill levels, and prizes were awarded to the first, second and third place teams.  

If you’re curious which Odessa businesses have the best golf game, Crenshaw Flooring finished the day Thursday with an impressive score of 20-under par. 

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

