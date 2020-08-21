Odessa police investigating major crash near Sherwood Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A heavy police presence has been reported in Odessa on Friday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers are investigating a major crash in the 4600 block of North Dixie Boulevard near Sherwood Park.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no word yet on injuries being reported at this time.

