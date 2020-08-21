Advertisement

Odessa police investigating major crash near Sherwood Park

Police are investigating a major crash near Sherwood Park on Friday morning.
Police are investigating a major crash near Sherwood Park on Friday morning.(Matthew Alvarez/CBS7)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A heavy police presence has been reported in Odessa on Friday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers are investigating a major crash in the 4600 block of North Dixie Boulevard near Sherwood Park.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no word yet on injuries being reported at this time.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

