MISD school board to decide whether or not to end superintendent’s contract early

(KOSA)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - During a meeting Friday afternoon Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees decided they would be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, August 25 to decide whether or not they will end the contract of Superintendent Orlando Riddick early.

The school board members went into closed session for several hours before they announced their decision.

Earlier this week the school board decided against extending Riddick’s contract.

Riddick’s contract is set to expire in 2022.

