Advertisement

Local high school football teams participate in scrimmages

The Fort Stockton Panthers were one of many teams in action as football games make their return
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Across West Texas Thursday night, high school football teams squared off with other schools. It was the closest thing to real football since the pandemic began.

In Fort Stockton, the Panthers hosted Sonora, and if you didn’t know better, it felt like a normal Friday night game. The most noticeable differences were some referees and coaches in masks, and individual water bottles designated for each player.

Fans were allowed at the scrimmage and the stands were pretty densely packed with people excited for football to be back.

“It’s fantastic,” Fort Stockton fan Monica Murphy said. “A little hot from the mask. Other than that it’s great.”

When asked if she would get used to taking precautions at games, she said no, but that hopefully things improve, and regardless she will be in attendance every Friday night.

“The last I heard we won’t be having visitors at the games,” Darren Hodges, another fan, said. “It’s just going to be home. It’ll be first come, first serve. They’ll space people out on both sides and there’ll be a limited number of people. We have a lot of precautions set up, and we’re going to play football but be safe.”

Real games for teams at the 1A through 4A levels begin next Thursday and Friday. That also means the return of CBS7′s Friday Night Blitz, every week during CBS7 News at 10.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local high school football teams participate in scrimmages

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Fort Stockton Panthers were one of many teams in action as football games make their return

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Permian Basin Co-Op provides football team for homeschoolers

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The high school age players come from the surrounding area, and are all homeschooled, or attend charter schools.

Sports

Greenwood sweeps Crane as high school games gradually return to West Texas

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Greenwood Rangerettes beat the Crane Lady Birds 3-0 in high school volleyball Tuesday evening.

Latest News

Sports

Greenwood sweeps Crane as high school games gradually return to West Texas

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
The Greenwood Rangerettes beat the Crane Lady Birds 3-0 in high school volleyball Tuesday evening.

Sports

Pair of West Texas teams looking for redemption after winless seasons

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:45 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other

Sports

Pair of West Texas teams looking for redemption after winless seasons

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:42 AM CDT
The Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other

Sports

Offensive line the key for Pecos football

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
One of the most underappreciated roles in sports is that of an offensive lineman, but they feel the love in Pecos

Sports

Beating the heat and slinging it around with the Monahans Loboes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Monahans Loboes are getting comfortable with their new offense and practicing at the hottest time of the day.

Sports

Odessa Compass Academy prepares for first season of varsity football

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Compass Academy Charter School in Odessa will play 11-man, varsity football for the first time ever this fall.