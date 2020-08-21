Local high school football teams participate in scrimmages

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Across West Texas Thursday night, high school football teams squared off with other schools. It was the closest thing to real football since the pandemic began.

In Fort Stockton, the Panthers hosted Sonora, and if you didn’t know better, it felt like a normal Friday night game. The most noticeable differences were some referees and coaches in masks, and individual water bottles designated for each player.

Fans were allowed at the scrimmage and the stands were pretty densely packed with people excited for football to be back.

“It’s fantastic,” Fort Stockton fan Monica Murphy said. “A little hot from the mask. Other than that it’s great.”

When asked if she would get used to taking precautions at games, she said no, but that hopefully things improve, and regardless she will be in attendance every Friday night.

“The last I heard we won’t be having visitors at the games,” Darren Hodges, another fan, said. “It’s just going to be home. It’ll be first come, first serve. They’ll space people out on both sides and there’ll be a limited number of people. We have a lot of precautions set up, and we’re going to play football but be safe.”

Real games for teams at the 1A through 4A levels begin next Thursday and Friday. That also means the return of CBS7′s Friday Night Blitz, every week during CBS7 News at 10.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.