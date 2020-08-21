Advertisement

Former Dallas police officer pleads guilty to possession of ‘sadistic’ child porn

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said Daniel Lee Collins pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said Daniel Lee Collins pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.(Source: Tarrant County Jail)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
DALLAS (KCBD) - A former Dallas police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to possessing sexually explicit images of young girls.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox says 35-year-old Daniel Lee Collins, a former senior corporal, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. According to plea papers, Collins admitted he accessed child pornography via his Google email account in spring 2020.

Collins also admitted he knew the images showed actual minors, including a nude prepubescent female, and portrayed “sadistic or masochistic conduct.” He also acknowledged that on occasion, he knowingly distributed a file containing sexually explicit images of a child.

According to a criminal complaint filed in July, the investigation was triggered when Google detected sexually explicit images uploaded to Collin’s Google account through the City of Dallas’ internet network.

Google flagged the images – one uploaded on May 13 to an account tagged “Dan Collins” and two more uploaded on June 29 to an account tagged “John Smith” – to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which filed a Cyber Tipline report with the Dallas Police Department.

A Dallas IT specialist traced the IP addresses used for the uploads to the City of Dallas internet network. Investigators determined that the same Google accounts were also accessed from Collin’s residence.

Collins, who resigned from the Dallas Police Department earlier this week, now faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing is slated for Jan. 8, 2021.

Homeland Security Investigations’ Dallas Field Office conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Saleem is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2020 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

