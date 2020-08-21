Advertisement

6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas

A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.
A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.(Source: Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2./Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded in the port and refinery district of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The city’s Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper that six people were transported to a hospital, and two additional people refused treatment.

Rocha says they’re “trying to get a headcount of everybody.”

FYI - there is a large pipeline fire on Navigation Dr. Please stay clear of the area.

Posted by Nueces County ESD #2 on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

German doctors: Russia’s Navalny fit enough to fly to Berlin

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
German doctors have examined Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in a Siberian hospital, and say he is fit enough to be flown to Berlin for treatment on a special medical plane, a charity representative says.

National

Judge accepts Giannulli plea deal in college bribery scheme; Loughlin to be sentenced

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

Latest News

National

Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, ‘no idea’ equipment was being removed

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

State

With no end to the shutdown in sight, Texas bar owners and employees are on the brink of losing everything

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Reese Oxner
Some bar owners are planning to reopen in defiance of the moratorium, a desperate attempt to generate income — and draw Gov. Greg Abbott’s attention.

Local

Odessa police investigating major crash near Sherwood Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
A heavy police presence has been reported in Odessa on Friday morning.

National

Another Ft. Hood soldier missing; Army asks for help

Updated: 1 hour ago
The First Cavalry Division says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.

National

US home sales spike 24.7% in July, another record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Home sales in the United States rose a record-breaking 24.7% in July.