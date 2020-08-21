ECISD postpones ticket sales for high school football games until Sept.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has postponed ticket sales for the upcoming high school football season.

Tickets were originally going to go on sale on August 22.

According to ECISD, the decision to postpone the sales was made after the start of both schools’ seasons was delayed until September.

ECISD announced earlier this year that no season tickets or reserved tickets would be sold, only general admission tickets.

Ticket sales are now expected to begin the week of September 21.

You can find schedules for Odessa High School and Permian below.

