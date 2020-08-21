Advertisement

ECISD postpones ticket sales for high school football games until Sept.

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has postponed ticket sales for the upcoming high school football season.

Tickets were originally going to go on sale on August 22.

According to ECISD, the decision to postpone the sales was made after the start of both schools’ seasons was delayed until September.

ECISD announced earlier this year that no season tickets or reserved tickets would be sold, only general admission tickets.

Ticket sales are now expected to begin the week of September 21.

You can find schedules for Odessa High School and Permian below.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local high school football teams participate in scrimmages

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Fort Stockton Panthers were one of many teams in action as football games make their return

Sports

Local high school football teams participate in scrimmages

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Fort Stockton Panthers were one of many teams in action as football games make their return

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Permian Basin Co-Op provides football team for homeschoolers

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The high school age players come from the surrounding area, and are all homeschooled, or attend charter schools.

Latest News

Sports

Greenwood sweeps Crane as high school games gradually return to West Texas

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Greenwood Rangerettes beat the Crane Lady Birds 3-0 in high school volleyball Tuesday evening.

Sports

Greenwood sweeps Crane as high school games gradually return to West Texas

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
The Greenwood Rangerettes beat the Crane Lady Birds 3-0 in high school volleyball Tuesday evening.

Sports

Pair of West Texas teams looking for redemption after winless seasons

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:45 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other

Sports

Pair of West Texas teams looking for redemption after winless seasons

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:42 AM CDT
The Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other

Sports

Offensive line the key for Pecos football

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
One of the most underappreciated roles in sports is that of an offensive lineman, but they feel the love in Pecos

Sports

Beating the heat and slinging it around with the Monahans Loboes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Monahans Loboes are getting comfortable with their new offense and practicing at the hottest time of the day.