Amber Alert issued for 14-month-old Colorado City boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-month-old Klay Guzman. Police are also searching for Matthew Guzman, 28, in connection with his abduction.
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler from Colorado City.

According to a release, Colorado City police are searching for 14-month-old Klay Guzman, who has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also searching for 28-year-old Matthew Guzman, who is 5′10 and weighs 200 pounds, in connection to Klay’s abduction.

Matthew was last seen driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate number HKB4110.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Colorado City Police Department at (325) 728-5294.

