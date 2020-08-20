Advertisement

Portland protesters gather at federal immigration building

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.
Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities declared an unlawful assembly at a Portland protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Portland police said Wednesday night that the crowd was ordered to disperse. People spray painted windows on the building, used traffic cones to block security cameras and tried to break windows, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Tuesday night and early Wednesday protesters broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire.

The fire was at the Multnomah County Building. Portland officers late Tuesday declared a riot outside the county building after demonstrators in a crowd of about 200 started fires in dumpsters, used rocks to smash first floor windows and tossed burning material inside, police said.

Demonstrations in which fires have been set, objects have been thrown and police have fired “crowd control munitions” have gripped Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Participants have repeatedly broken into the offices of a police union headquarters building and last month clashed for weeks with federal agents dispatched to protect a U.S. courthouse targeted by protesters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump: US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration is set to demand the restoration of all international sanctions on Iran.

National

Major wildfires causing havoc in parts of California

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Major wildfires causing havoc in parts of California.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

National Politics

Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says at least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in the recent weeks since rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier’s operations.

Latest News

News

Permian Basin Co-Op provides football team for homeschoolers

Updated: 3 hours ago
The high school age players come from the surrounding area, and are all homeschooled, or attend charter schools.

National Politics

Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

National Politics

Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris.

National Politics

Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris.

National

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.